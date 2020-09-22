172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|sushant-singh-rajput-death-case-rhea-chakraborty-brother-showik-to-remain-in-custody-until-october-6-5871291.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik to remain in custody until October 6

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty have filed bail pleas before the Bombay High Court; the pleas will be heard on September 23.

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

A Mumbai special court on September 22 extended the judicial custody of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty till October 6. She had been remanded to 14-day judicial custody earlier, which was supposed to end on September 22.

According to news agency ANI, Rhea and Showik have filed bail pleas before the Bombay High Court, which will be heard on September 23.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested Rhea Chakraborty on September 9. Her brother Showik and deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide Samuel Miranda were also arrested in connection with an alleged drug angle in the actor's death probe.

Close

Rhea Chakraborty has been charged under six sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, namely, section 8(c) (produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import), 20(b)(ii) (punishment for contravention in relation to the cannabis plant and cannabis where such contravention relates to small quantity, involves quantity lesser than commercial quantity but greater than small quantity), 22 (punishment for contravention in relation to psychotropic substances), 27A (punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders), 28 (punishment for attempts to commit offences), and section 29 (punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy).

Sushant had committed suicide at his Bandra apartment on June 14. He was dating Rhea at the time of his death.

With agency inputs.
First Published on Sep 22, 2020 02:54 pm

tags #Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) #Rhea Chakraborty #Sushant Singh Rajput death case

