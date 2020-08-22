172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|sushant-singh-rajput-death-case-cbi-team-reaches-actors-bandra-residence-5742121.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2020 03:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI team reaches actor's Bandra residence

The CBI team will reconstruct the crime scene at Rajput's flat, where he was found hanging on June 14, an official said.

PTI
Sushant Singh Rajput (File image: PTI)
Sushant Singh Rajput (File image: PTI)

The CBI team, which is probing the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, reached the late actor's residence at Bandra here on Saturday afternoon.

The CBI team will reconstruct the crime scene at Rajput's flat, where he was found hanging on June 14, an official said.

The central agency team, along with forensic experts, reached Rajput's residence in Mont Blanc Apartment around 2.30 pm.

Close

The CBI officials and experts of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) arrived in more than seven vehicles.

"Rajput's cook Neeraj and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani also accompanied the CBI team," the official said.

Neeraj was interrogated by the central agency on Friday.
First Published on Aug 22, 2020 03:41 pm

tags #Bandra #CBI #Current Affairs #India #mumbai #Sushant Singh Rajput

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.