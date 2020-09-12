172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|sushant-singh-rajput-case-sara-ali-khan-rakul-preet-singh-simone-khambatta-under-ncb-scanner-report-5829711.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2020 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sushant Singh Rajput case | Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta under NCB scanner: Report

According to reports, actress Rhea Chakraborty named several individuals from the Hindi film industry for having allegedly consumed drugs. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has a list of 25 such Bollywood “A-listers”.

Moneycontrol News
Image: Wikimedia Commons
Image: Wikimedia Commons

Rhea Chakraborty reportedly told the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that actresses Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta had allegedly consumed narcotic substances, Times Now reported. The three are now under the scanner of the NCB.

According to the news report, Chakraborty named several other individuals from the Hindi film industry. The NCB now has a list of 25 such Bollywood A-listers, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

A special court, on September 11, rejected the bail pleas of Chakraborty and her brother Showik. They had been arrested by the NCB in connection with a drugs-related case pertaining to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The court also rejected the bail pleas of four other accused in the case – all of whom are currently in judicial custody.

The NCB has linked Chakraborty to offences related to the "trade, sale, purchase and use of the banned substances".

Also Read: What do India’s laws say about the use of ganja and charas?

Chakraborty has been reportedly booked under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii), 22, 27 A, 28, 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

NCB has also alleged that Chakraborty, who was Rajput’s girlfriend, procured drugs for the actor who was found dead in his Mumbai residence in June.

Also read: How effective is the NDPS Act, under which Rhea Chakraborty was arrested?
First Published on Sep 12, 2020 09:02 am

