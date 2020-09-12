Sushant Singh Rajput case | Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta under NCB scanner: Report

Rhea Chakraborty reportedly told the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that actresses Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta had allegedly consumed narcotic substances, Times Now reported. The three are now under the scanner of the NCB.

According to the news report, Chakraborty named several other individuals from the Hindi film industry. The NCB now has a list of 25 such Bollywood A-listers, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

A special court, on September 11, rejected the bail pleas of Chakraborty and her brother Showik. They had been arrested by the NCB in connection with a drugs-related case pertaining to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The court also rejected the bail pleas of four other accused in the case – all of whom are currently in judicial custody.

The NCB has linked Chakraborty to offences related to the "trade, sale, purchase and use of the banned substances".

Chakraborty has been reportedly booked under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii), 22, 27 A, 28, 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

NCB has also alleged that Chakraborty, who was Rajput’s girlfriend, procured drugs for the actor who was found dead in his Mumbai residence in June.