Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 11:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sushant Singh Rajput case | Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik arrested over drug procurement

Showik Chakraborty has confessed to having procured drugs at the behest of his sister Rhea Chakraborty.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested on September 4 after being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over drug abuse and procurement charges.

Showik Chakraborty has confessed to having procured drugs at the behest of his sister, Republic reported. He has also admitted that he was in touch with several drug peddlers.

The homes of both Miranda and Showik were raided by NCB officials and a police team earlier in the day in connection with the drug abuse angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Later, both men were to the NCB Mumbai office, where they were grilled for hours.

The NCB has also arrested two alleged drug peddlers operating in Mumbai in connection with the case and detained another. The two arrested persons are Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar. Showik had allegedly met Parihar, who, in turn, is supposed to be linked to a person who had featured in the messages recovered from Rhea and her brother’s mobile phones.

Rhea has also been issued a notice by the narcotics department and will likely be summoned soon. She has been mired in the controversy sparked by the death of the 34-year-old actor. The case is now being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe money laundering charges and also by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to find if there was any foul play (abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy).
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 11:23 pm

tags #Rhea Chakraborty #Sushant Singh Rajput death case

