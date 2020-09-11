172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|sushant-singh-death-case-court-rejects-bail-pleas-of-rhea-chakraborty-brother-showik-in-drug-case-5825601.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sushant Singh death case: Court rejects bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik in drugs case

The bail applications of four other accused in the case -- Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda -- have also been rejected by the court.

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

A special court in Mumbai on September 11 rejected the bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, arrested in connection with a drug case linked to her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Their bail applications were rejected by judge GB Gurao of the special court hearing cases filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The court also rejected the bail pleas of four other accused in the case -- Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda.

Rhea, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) on September 8, after three days of questioning, is currently in judicial custody.

Showik and Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested by the agency last week.

The NCB is probing the drug angle in this case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

Various angles surrounding the death of the Sushant Singh Rajput are being probed by three federal agencies- the NCB, the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Rajput was found dead at his Bandra flat on June 14.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 12:17 pm

