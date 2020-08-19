172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|sushant-singh-death-case-actor-bank-audit-report-shows-no-fund-transfer-to-rhea-5726571.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sushant Singh death case: Actor's bank audit report shows no fund transfer to Rhea

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

Moneycontrol News
Image: Instagram/rhea_chakraborty
Image: Instagram/rhea_chakraborty

A forensic audit report of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput suggests that there was no financial transaction from his accounts to those of his girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty, according to a top official.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. While carrying out an investigation into Rajput's bank accounts after his death, the Mumbai police had decided to get them forensically audited. Grant Thornton, an accounting and advisory firm, was appointed the forensic auditor in the case.

On August 18, the police received the forensic audit report of Rajput's bank accounts, said the official.

Rajput's bank transactions of the last five years were analysed by the firm to prepare the report, he said. The report suggests that there was no financial transaction from Rajputs accounts to those of his girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, the official said.

Rajput (34) was financially well-off and took good care of his staff too, he said. The police will share necessary documents with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is looking into suspected money laundering aspect in the death case, the official said.

On July 25, KK Singh, the father of Rajput, had submitted a complaint to the Patna police against Chakraborty, her family members and a few others, alleging they abetted his son's suicide.

Based on the complaint, the Patna police had filed an FIR against Chakraborty and others.

In the complaint, Singh had also claimed that an amount of Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from his son's bank account.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 10:31 am

tags #Current Affairs #Entertainment #India #Sushant Singh Rajput #Sushant Singh Rajput death case

