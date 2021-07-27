Survey finds 58,098 people working as manual scavengers, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment informs Lok Sabha

Representative Image











The Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale informed the Lok Sabha on July 27 that a survey found 58,098 people working as manual scavengers.













"Apart from the strict implementation of the provision of The Prohibition of Manual Scavenging Act 2013, a survey showed that 58,098 persons were identified as manual scavengers," he said.

He was responding to the question on whether the government is working on any proposal to address the issue of manual scavenging as despite claims made by many state governments that degrading practice of manual scavenging have been eliminated, it is still in existence; and if so, the details thereof along with the detailed efforts made by the Government and outcomes achieved?

The minister also added that of these 58,098, all eligible persons have been paid one time cash assistance and released from this work.

"16,057 persons have been provided skill development training for alternative livelihood," he said.

Apart from this, to ensure that no insanitary latrine is left in the Country, under the Swachh Bharat Mission, 1071.05 lakh individual sanitary toilets in rural areas and 62.57 lakh in urban areas have been constructed replacing, in many cases, the insanitary latrines. This has effectively reduced the practice of manual scavenging, the minister further said in his reply.

He also added that, in order to verify if any more insanitary latrines have been left, this Ministry has launched a mobile application "Swachhata Abhiyaan" on 24.12.2020 under which any person can upload the details, including photographs of the insanitary latrine and manual scavenger, if any engaged in its cleaning.

The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation (Amendment) Bill was listed for introduction in Budget Session 2021 but was not taken up. It provided for complete mechanisation of sewer cleaning, better protection in work & compensation for accidents.