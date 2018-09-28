App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 12:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Surgical strikes anniversary: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Parakram Parv

Soon after his arrival at the Battle Axe Ground at the military station, the prime minister first signed a message paying homage to martyrs and took a round of the exhibition, showcasing combat capabilities of the Indian Army.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday inaugurated “Parakram Parv” exhibition at the military station here to mark the second anniversary of the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army across the LoC.

Soon after his arrival at the Battle Axe Ground at the military station, the prime minister first signed a message paying homage to martyrs and took a round of the exhibition, showcasing combat capabilities of the Indian Army.

The prime minister also paid floral tributes to martyrs at the Konark War Memorial here.

Modi was accompanied by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

related news

On September 29, 2016, the Indian Army carried out surgical strikes on seven terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) as a response to an attack on its base in Uri earlier that month.

The Army had said its special forces inflicted "significant casualties" on terrorists waiting there to cross into Indian territory.

The defence minister had announced last week that various events will be held from September 28 to 30 to commemorate the valour of soldiers.

After taking a round of the exhibition, Modi and Sitharaman proceeded to attend the Combined Commanders' Conference scheduled at the Jodhpur Airforce Station.

"The conference will have deliberations among the prime minister, defence minister, chiefs of all the 3 defence services and some senior officials on some general and contemporary issues on national concern”, said Defence Spokesperson Col. Sombit Ghosh.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 12:28 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Parakram Parv

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.