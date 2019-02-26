App
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 03:27 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Surgical strike 2.0: Three reasons why this is bigger and bolder than 2016

This is the first time after the 1971 war that Indian fighter aircraft have violated Pakistani airspace.

News18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Twelve days after losing over 40 CRPF soldiers in a terror attack, India struck back by, as per sources, striking deep inside Pakistani territory of Balakot, and two sites in PoK -- Muzaffarabad and Chikoti.

Surgical strikes 2.0, in which 12 Mirage-2000 fighters have been used, are several times bigger in scale than the ones conducted after the Uri attack in September 2016.

Here are three reasons why:

1. The first surgical strikes conducted on September 29, 11 days after the attack on Uri in which 19 army soldiers lost their lives, were carried out close to the LoC near Kupwara and Poonch by the special forces.

First Published on Feb 26, 2019 12:42 pm

tags #IAF #India #Pakistan #surgical strike #world

