Surgical strike 2.0: Three reasons why this is bigger and bolder than 2016

Twelve days after losing over 40 CRPF soldiers in a terror attack, India struck back by, as per sources, striking deep inside Pakistani territory of Balakot, and two sites in PoK -- Muzaffarabad and Chikoti.

Surgical strikes 2.0, in which 12 Mirage-2000 fighters have been used, are several times bigger in scale than the ones conducted after the Uri attack in September 2016.

Here are three reasons why:

1. The first surgical strikes conducted on September 29, 11 days after the attack on Uri in which 19 army soldiers lost their lives, were carried out close to the LoC near Kupwara and Poonch by the special forces.

Tuesday’s surgical strikes have been carried out deep inside Pakistani territory, apart from sites in PoK like Muzaffarabad and Chikoti.

This is the first time after the 1971 war that Indian fighter aircraft have violated Pakistani airspace. Indian aircraft did not cross the LoC even during the 1999 Kargil war.