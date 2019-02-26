App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 03:32 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Surgical strike 2.0: Pakistani villagers say one person wounded in Indian air strike

Pakistani villagers in the area where Indian jets struck said they heard four loud bangs in the early hours of February 26.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Pakistani villagers in the area where Indian jets struck, what officials in New Delhi said was a militant training camp, said they heard four loud bangs in the early hours of February 26 but reported only one person wounded by bomb shards.

"We saw trees fallen down and one house damaged and four craters where the bombs had fallen," said Mohammad Ajmal, a 25-year-old who visited the site.

In pics | Surgical strike 2.0: Here's what we know about IAF airstrikes on JeM terror camps
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 02:54 pm

tags #IAF #India #Pakistan #surgical strike #video #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.