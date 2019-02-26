Surgical strike 2.0: Pakistani villagers say one person wounded in Indian air strike

Pakistani villagers in the area where Indian jets struck said they heard four loud bangs in the early hours of February 26.
Pakistani villagers in the area where Indian jets struck, what officials in New Delhi said was a militant training camp, said they heard four loud bangs in the early hours of February 26 but reported only one person wounded by bomb shards.
"We saw trees fallen down and one house damaged and four craters where the bombs had fallen," said Mohammad Ajmal, a 25-year-old who visited the site.In pics | Surgical strike 2.0: Here's what we know about IAF airstrikes on JeM terror camps
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 02:54 pm