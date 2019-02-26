App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 03:42 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Surgical strike 2.0: Pakistan rejects Indian comments on terror camps, high death toll from air strike

Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC),including Prime Minister Imran Khan and army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa said that it strongly rejected Indian claim of targeting an alleged terrorist camp near Balakot.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Pakistan's top civilian and military leaders on February 26  rejected India's comments that it had struck "terror camps" inside Pakistan, vowing to prove wrong India's claims and warning that it will retaliate to Indian aggression.

Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC), comprising top officials including Prime Minister Imran Khan and army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, said in a statement that it "strongly rejected Indian claim of targeting an alleged terrorist camp near Balakot and the claim of heavy casualties."

NSC said Khan will "engage with global leadership to expose irresponsible Indian policy". It also warned that "Pakistan shall respond at the time and place of its choosing" to Indian aggression.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 03:31 pm

tags #IAF #India #Pakistan #surgical strike #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.