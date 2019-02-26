App
Feb 26, 2019 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Surgical Strike 2.0 LIVE: Sushma Swaraj to brief Opposition parties; all-party meet at 5 pm today

Live updates after IAF's strike on a JeM terror camp

highlights

  • Feb 26, 01:36 PM (IST)
  • Feb 26, 01:33 PM (IST)

  • Feb 26, 01:30 PM (IST)

    Pakistani villagers say one person wounded in Indian air strike

    Pakistani villagers in the area where Indian jets struck what officials in New Delhi said was a militant training camp said they heard four loud bangs in the early hours today but reported only one person wounded by bomb shards, Reuters has reported.

    “We saw trees fallen down and one house damaged and four craters where the bombs had fallen,” said Mohammad Ajmal, a 25-year-old who visited the site.

  • Feb 26, 01:14 PM (IST)

    Who is JeM's Yusuf Azhar?

    Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that the air force hit at the JeM camp headed by Yusuf Azhar. Yusuf Azhar is the brother-in-law of Masood Azhar, the chief of JeM. Yusuf Azhar was involved in the 1999 IC-814 hijacking to free Mazoor Azhar, and works under the alias Mohammad Salim.

  • Feb 26, 01:07 PM (IST)

    Expect more stringent measures against Pakistan not just militarily. As for sports, we cannot play bilaterally but okay with multi-lateral events. We are open for play as it’s not about Pakistan being there: Government sources to News18

  • Feb 26, 12:46 PM (IST)

    Top commanders of JeM were moved out of Balakot after Pulwama attack. Indian agencies were aware of this, but decided to destroy the training camps: Sources to News18

  • Feb 26, 12:45 PM (IST)
  • Feb 26, 12:27 PM (IST)

    Here's what has happened so far:

    # The IAF struck a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Balakot
    # 12 IAF Mirage 2000 jets were reportedly used in the operation
    # Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale held a briefing
    # The targetted terror camp was headed by Yusuf Azhar -- brother-in-law of Masood Azhar
    # The target was selected so as to avoid civilian casualties
    # Large number of terrorists, JeM's senior commanders were eliminated
    # Political leaders in India, including Congress President Rahul Gandhi, have praised the strikes
    # PM Modi held a high-level security meeting and has briefed the President and the Vice President
    # Pakistan has claimed that the IAF jets violated the Line of Control (LoC)
    # It is violation of ceasefire. We will give a befitting reply: Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

  • Feb 26, 12:15 PM (IST)

    Opposition parties will also be briefed about IAF’s strike acorss the LoC. An all-party meeting is expected to happen at 5.00 pm today.

  • Feb 26, 12:14 PM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has briefed both President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu about Indian Air Force’s striking a JeM terror camp in Balakot.

  • Feb 26, 12:09 PM (IST)

    There has been a ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces at the International Border at Kanachak at Samba. The Border Security Force (BSF) retaliated. According to reports, one Pakistani Ranger was killed in retaliatory firing.

  • Feb 26, 12:07 PM (IST)
  • Feb 26, 11:52 AM (IST)

    It is violation of ceasefire. We will give a befitting reply: Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

  • Feb 26, 11:48 AM (IST)

    The terror camp attacked by the IAF was headed by Maulana Yusuf Azhar, alias Ustad Ghauri -- brother-in-law of JeM Chief Masood Azhar.

  • Feb 26, 11:46 AM (IST)

    Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale also said that credible intelligence was received that JeM was attempting another suicide terror attack in various parts of the country and fidayeen jihadis were being trained for this purpose.

  • Feb 26, 11:38 AM (IST)

    Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale has concluded his short press briefing. He did not take any questions.

  • Feb 26, 11:38 AM (IST)

    The location of the strike was chosen to make sure there were no civilian casualties. The camp located in a thickly forested area on a hill top: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale

  • Feb 26, 11:37 AM (IST)

    Information regarding the terror camps in Pakistan and in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) has been provided to Pakistan on multiple occasions. They have not taken any action. It is impossible for these terror organisations to operate there without Pakistan’s knowledge. Pakistan has done nothing to dismantle terror mechanism on there: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale

  • Feb 26, 11:36 AM (IST)

    In the face of imminent danger, a pre-emptive strike became necessary. India struck the biggest camp of JeM in Balakot. Large number of JeM terrorists, leadership and suicide bombers were eliminated. The camp was headed by Maulana Yusuf Azhar: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale

  • Feb 26, 11:31 AM (IST)

    Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale has begun his briefing.

  • Feb 26, 11:30 AM (IST)

    ​Market analysts have applauded the actions by Indian Air Force and at the same time advised investors to remain cautious and buy quality stocks for long term.

    Read the full story: Fear hits D-Street on airstrike across LoC; analyst take on what to do now

  • Feb 26, 11:20 AM (IST)

    Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale will be briefing the press shortly. Stay tuned for the LIVE updates.

  • Feb 26, 11:14 AM (IST)

    Reports suggest that a Pakistani drone was also shot down near the Kutch border at 6.30 am today.

  • Feb 26, 11:13 AM (IST)

    President Ram Nath Kovind is presenting the Gandhi Peace Prize for the years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also attending this event.

  • Feb 26, 11:02 AM (IST)

    The Indian Rupee has recovered against the US Dollar.

  • Feb 26, 10:57 AM (IST)

    Political leaders have been lauding the strikes carried out by the IAF.

    Read more here: Ministers, Opposition leaders laud IAF pilots for striking terror targets in PoK

  • Feb 26, 10:49 AM (IST)
  • Feb 26, 10:49 AM (IST)

    We acted in 100 hours after the Pulwama terror attack. Today's action had to be taken. People have trust in Modi ji. This step was important. Modi ji gave freedom to Army to act: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

  • Feb 26, 10:45 AM (IST)

    Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale will hold a press briefing at 11.30 am.

