Surgical Strike 2.0 LIVE: Sushma Swaraj to brief Opposition parties; all-party meet at 5 pm today

Live now
Feb 26, 2019 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
All-party meet at 5.00 pm today
PM Modi has briefed President Kovind and VP Naidu
We will give a befitting reply: Pak foreign minister
Attacked terror camp was headed by JeM chief's brother-in-law: Foreign Secy
JeM was planning more suicide attack in various parts of India: Foreign Secy
Market analysts have applauded the actions by Indian Air Force and at the same time advised investors to remain cautious and buy quality stocks for long term.
Read the full story: Fear hits D-Street on airstrike across LoC; analyst take on what to do now
PM Modi attends event at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Foreign Secretary to hold press briefing at 11.30 am
PM Modi's high-level security meet on
Pakistan Foreign Minister summons emergency meet
Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad terror camps destroyed: Report
PM Modi briefed by NSA Ajit Doval
Participating jets return safely
200-300 casualties on the Pakistani side: Report
12 IAF jets participated in operation: Report
1,000 kg bombs dropped on terror camps: Report
Markets react
Mirage 2000 IAF jets struck major terrorist camp: ANI report
Pakistani villagers say one person wounded in Indian air strike
Pakistani villagers in the area where Indian jets struck what officials in New Delhi said was a militant training camp said they heard four loud bangs in the early hours today but reported only one person wounded by bomb shards, Reuters has reported.
“We saw trees fallen down and one house damaged and four craters where the bombs had fallen,” said Mohammad Ajmal, a 25-year-old who visited the site.
Who is JeM's Yusuf Azhar?
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said that the air force hit at the JeM camp headed by Yusuf Azhar. Yusuf Azhar is the brother-in-law of Masood Azhar, the chief of JeM. Yusuf Azhar was involved in the 1999 IC-814 hijacking to free Mazoor Azhar, and works under the alias Mohammad Salim.
Expect more stringent measures against Pakistan not just militarily. As for sports, we cannot play bilaterally but okay with multi-lateral events. We are open for play as it’s not about Pakistan being there: Government sources to News18
FULL REPORT | Biggest JeM camp in Balakot destroyed, many terrorists killed: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale
In a press conference, the Foreign Secretary said that India struck the biggest camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Balakot, which was headed by Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, brother in law of JeM Chief Masood Azhar.
Top commanders of JeM were moved out of Balakot after Pulwama attack. Indian agencies were aware of this, but decided to destroy the training camps: Sources to News18
Here's what has happened so far:
# The IAF struck a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Balakot
# 12 IAF Mirage 2000 jets were reportedly used in the operation
# Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale held a briefing
# The targetted terror camp was headed by Yusuf Azhar -- brother-in-law of Masood Azhar
# The target was selected so as to avoid civilian casualties
# Large number of terrorists, JeM's senior commanders were eliminated
# Political leaders in India, including Congress President Rahul Gandhi, have praised the strikes
# PM Modi held a high-level security meeting and has briefed the President and the Vice President
# Pakistan has claimed that the IAF jets violated the Line of Control (LoC)
# It is violation of ceasefire. We will give a befitting reply: Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
Opposition parties will also be briefed about IAF’s strike acorss the LoC. An all-party meeting is expected to happen at 5.00 pm today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has briefed both President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu about Indian Air Force’s striking a JeM terror camp in Balakot.
There has been a ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces at the International Border at Kanachak at Samba. The Border Security Force (BSF) retaliated. According to reports, one Pakistani Ranger was killed in retaliatory firing.
It is violation of ceasefire. We will give a befitting reply: Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
The terror camp attacked by the IAF was headed by Maulana Yusuf Azhar, alias Ustad Ghauri -- brother-in-law of JeM Chief Masood Azhar.
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale also said that credible intelligence was received that JeM was attempting another suicide terror attack in various parts of the country and fidayeen jihadis were being trained for this purpose.
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale has concluded his short press briefing. He did not take any questions.
The location of the strike was chosen to make sure there were no civilian casualties. The camp located in a thickly forested area on a hill top: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale
Information regarding the terror camps in Pakistan and in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) has been provided to Pakistan on multiple occasions. They have not taken any action. It is impossible for these terror organisations to operate there without Pakistan’s knowledge. Pakistan has done nothing to dismantle terror mechanism on there: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale
In the face of imminent danger, a pre-emptive strike became necessary. India struck the biggest camp of JeM in Balakot. Large number of JeM terrorists, leadership and suicide bombers were eliminated. The camp was headed by Maulana Yusuf Azhar: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale has begun his briefing.
Market analysts have applauded the actions by Indian Air Force and at the same time advised investors to remain cautious and buy quality stocks for long term.
Read the full story: Fear hits D-Street on airstrike across LoC; analyst take on what to do now
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale will be briefing the press shortly. Stay tuned for the LIVE updates.
Reports suggest that a Pakistani drone was also shot down near the Kutch border at 6.30 am today.
President Ram Nath Kovind is presenting the Gandhi Peace Prize for the years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also attending this event.
The Indian Rupee has recovered against the US Dollar.
Political leaders have been lauding the strikes carried out by the IAF.
Read more here: Ministers, Opposition leaders laud IAF pilots for striking terror targets in PoK
We acted in 100 hours after the Pulwama terror attack. Today's action had to be taken. People have trust in Modi ji. This step was important. Modi ji gave freedom to Army to act: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar
Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale will hold a press briefing at 11.30 am.