IAF Air Strike LIVE: PM Modi to chair review meeting, NSA Ajit Doval to update him on latest developments

Live now
Feb 26, 2019 06:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
The Indian govt acted resolutely, firmly: Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao
Over 300 terrorists eliminated in IAF's covert operation today: Sources
All-party meet at 5.00 pm today
PM Modi has briefed President Kovind and VP Naidu
We will give a befitting reply: Pak foreign minister
Attacked terror camp was headed by JeM chief's brother-in-law: Foreign Secy
JeM was planning more suicide attack in various parts of India: Foreign Secy
Market analysts have applauded the actions by Indian Air Force and at the same time advised investors to remain cautious and buy quality stocks for long term.
Read the full story: Fear hits D-Street on airstrike across LoC; analyst take on what to do now
PM Modi attends event at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Foreign Secretary to hold press briefing at 11.30 am
PM Modi's high-level security meet on
Pakistan Foreign Minister summons emergency meet
Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad terror camps destroyed: Report
PM Modi briefed by NSA Ajit Doval
Participating jets return safely
200-300 casualties on the Pakistani side: Report
12 IAF jets participated in operation: Report
1,000 kg bombs dropped on terror camps: Report
Markets react
Mirage 2000 IAF jets struck major terrorist camp: ANI report
JUST IN | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the pre-emptive non-military air strike that was conducted this morning.
PM Modi to chair the meeting with Intelligence chief and Indian Air Force Chief.
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval to update PM Modi on latest developments.
– CNN News 18
UK calls on India, Pakistan; expresses concern over threat to regional stability from terrorism.
The British Government has called on India and Pakistan to pursue diplomatic solutions in the wake of the Pulwama Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir. UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt held telephonic conversations with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on February 25, the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said in a statement.
"The Foreign Secretary highlighted the UK's concern about the enduring threat to regional stability from terrorism. He encouraged Pakistan and India to improve cooperation and find diplomatic solutions that will create greater stability and trust in the region," the statement added.
– CNN News18
Another ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Mendhar sector of Poonch has been reported. In total, Pakistan has violated ceasefire in five places, CNN News18 has reported.
Another ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Balakote sector of Poonch. The Pakistani army is using mortar shelling and heavy firing on Indian posts. The Indian army is also retaliating, CNN News18 has reported.
EU calls on New Delhi and Islamabad to exercise "maximum restraint"
The European Union (EU) on February 26 called on New Delhi and Islamabad to exercise "maximum restraint" after Indian warplanes attacked a militant camp in Pakistan, sending tensions soaring between the nuclear-armed arch-rivals.
"We remain in contact with both countries and what we believe is essential is that all exercise maximum restraint and avoid further escalation of tensions," EU Spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic told reporters.
– AFP
Ceasefire violation by Pakistan reported in Nowshera sector of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army is also retaliating, CNN News18 has reported.
Pakistan to raise issue of India's 'violation' of LoC at UN, OIC: Report
Pakistan will raise the issue of India's "violation" of the Line of Control (LoC) at the United Nations and other international forums, a media said on February 26, quoting sources.
The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by the top civil and military leadership, including Army chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, Geo TV reported.
Click here to read more
Pakistan must take urgent and meaningful action against JeM: Australian Foreign Ministry
Australian Foreign Ministry: The Australian government is concerned about relations between India and Pakistan following the horrific terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14, which Australia has condemned.
India’s Foreign Secretary has stated that India has now conducted operations targeting terrorist groups based in Pakistan. Pakistan must take urgent and meaningful action against terrorist groups in its territory, including Jaish-e-Mohammed which has claimed responsibility for the February 14 bombing, and Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Pakistan must do everything possible to implement its own proscription of Jaish-e-Mohammed. It can no longer allow extremist groups the legal and physical space to operate from its territory. These steps would make a substantial contribution to easing tensions and resolving the underlying causes of conflict.
Australia urges both sides to exercise restraint, avoid any action which would endanger peace and security in the region and engage in dialogue to ensure that these issues are resolved peacefully.
Pakistan Defence Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, “We were not late in responding. We are always ready. Do not underestimate the capability of forces. We will not be sucked in but we have our own sense of timing. The attack happened late in the night, casualties could not be comprehended then. It was an act only for show.”
Country is in safe hands: PM Modi
In his first public address after the air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 26 said the country is in safe hands and nothing is above the nation.
It has been decided that Pakistani and international media will be taken to the spot: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Pakistan will respond. It has been decided that the National Command Authority will be summoned tomorrow. A joint session of Parliament will be called: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Here's what we know about IAF airstrikes on JeM terror camps
The Indian Air Force hit major terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir in an airstrike in the wee hours of February 26. Here's all we know so far.
Pakistan Foreign Minister, Defence Minister and Finance Minister to address a press conference at 3.30 pm, News 18 has reported.
The Indian govt acted resolutely, firmly: Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao
Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao told CNN News18: India has waited long enough to take an action like the one it did today. Pakistan was in a state of constant denial, hence this pre-emptive and non-military action was taken.
Our patience has been stretched to a limit. The whole nation is angry. We have acted resolutely and firmly. We are a peace-loving country. When it comes to terror, we have all the right to act in self-defence.
We waited for Pakistan to take action (against the Jaish-e-Mohammed). Pakistan has no case in this matter. They have not taken any action. What do they expect as a reaction?
I hope internationally we will be supported.
Over 300 terrorists eliminated in IAF's covert operation today: Sources
Sources told ANI: This was an intelligence-based counter-terror strike, not a military action for the sake of war. Have demolished the entire terror set-up in the suicide bombing training centre in Balakot, and over 300 terrorists were eliminated in the covert operation by Indian Air Force.
China has urged India and Pakistan to 'exercise restraint,' news agency AFP has reported.