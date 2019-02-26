IAF Air Strike LIVE: PM Modi to chair review meeting, NSA Ajit Doval to update him on latest developments

The Indian govt acted resolutely, firmly: Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao

Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao told CNN News18: India has waited long enough to take an action like the one it did today. Pakistan was in a state of constant denial, hence this pre-emptive and non-military action was taken.

Our patience has been stretched to a limit. The whole nation is angry. We have acted resolutely and firmly. We are a peace-loving country. When it comes to terror, we have all the right to act in self-defence.

We waited for Pakistan to take action (against the Jaish-e-Mohammed). Pakistan has no case in this matter. They have not taken any action. What do they expect as a reaction?

I hope internationally we will be supported.