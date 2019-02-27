App
Feb 27, 2019 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IAF Air Strike LIVE: Pak F16 jet shot down, airspace on high alert; Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar airports closed

Live updates of the developments after IAF struck JeM's terror camp in Balakot. Pakistani jets violated Indian air space in J&K’s Nowshera sector but were pushed back by Indian aircraft on air patrol.

highlights

  • Feb 27, 12:54 PM (IST)

    The Indian Air Force is likely to issue a detailed public statement shortly.

  • Feb 27, 12:50 PM (IST)

    Cross-border breach by Pakistan comes ahead of its Nuclear Command Authority meet scheduled for later today. The meeting will be chaired by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

  • Feb 27, 12:46 PM (IST)

    Sources told News18 that Home Minister Rajnath Singh has met all paramilitary DGs. Singh was briefed about the border situation. He gave specific instructions to all DGs for complete preparedness at the border and full strength deployment. Instructions were also given for safeguarding civilians and following standard operating procedures (SOPs) in case of any emergency.

  • Feb 27, 12:43 PM (IST)

    There is no confirmation of an IAF pilot being arrested by Pakistan.

  • Feb 27, 12:42 PM (IST)

    Reports suggest that the Indian Air Force is now in the highest state of alert. IAF jets are in high state of readiness and can take off in two minutes.

    Border Security Force (BSF) personnel are also at the highest state of readiness, television reports add.

  • Feb 27, 12:42 PM (IST)

  • Feb 27, 12:39 PM (IST)

    Pakistan has also shut down domestic and international commercial flights from airports in Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad and Sialkot.

  • Feb 27, 12:35 PM (IST)

    United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres is following the situation in the subcontinent and has called for "maximum restraint" by both countries, reports suggest.

  • Feb 27, 12:32 PM (IST)

    UPDATE | It is now being reported that the crash in Budgam was an IAF Mi-17 helicopter, not a fighter jet.

  • Feb 27, 12:28 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | High-level meeting is underway. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale is also present is in the meeting, News18 has reported.

  • Feb 27, 12:26 PM (IST)

    The Karachi index is down 3.5 percent amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

  • Feb 27, 12:12 PM (IST)

    Market reacts

    Benchmark indices corrected sharply from its highs with the Sensex losing more than 600 points from intraday high after PTI report said Pakistan jets violated Indian airspace and entered border areas of Nowshera sector, but the jets were immediately pushed back by Indian jets on air patrol.

    At 12.06 pm IST, the 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 191.47 points to 35,782.24 and the Nifty50 fell 67.20 points to 10,768.10.

    CNBC-TV18 report said two pilots were dead after military aircraft crashed in Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. Hence, civilian air traffic to and fro Srinagar airport is suspended due to ongoing IAF operations.

  • Feb 27, 12:04 PM (IST)

    Commercial flight operations have been stopped at Amritsar airport as a precautionary measure.

  • Feb 27, 11:59 AM (IST)

    Pakistan claims it shot down 2 IAF jets

    Pakistan has claimed that its air force shot down two IAF jets today. It has claimed that one aircraft fell in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) while the other fell in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), India.

    Pakistan’s Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (DGISPR) Major Gen. Asif Ghafoor has further claimed in a tweet that “one Indian pilot [was] arrested by troops on ground while two in the area (sic).”

  • Feb 27, 11:37 AM (IST)

    IAF jet crash update: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Badgam, present at the crash site has confirmed that bodies of two pilots have been recovered. Another body is yet to be identified.

    More details awaited.

  • Feb 27, 11:31 AM (IST)

    Airports in Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot are on high alert. Airspace has been suspended for security reasons. Multiple commercial flights have been put on hold.

  • Feb 27, 11:19 AM (IST)

    Pakistan violates Indian air space in Nowshera

    Pakistani fighter jets Wednesday violated Indian air space in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district but were pushed back by Indian aircraft, a top official said.

    "The jets entered into Indian air space over Nowshera sector this morning," the official said.

    They were immediately pushed back by Indian jets on air patrol. (PTI)

  • Feb 27, 11:16 AM (IST)

    The Pakistani jets returned back to their air space after response from Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, reports add.

  • Feb 27, 11:16 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Pakistani jets violated Indian air space and entered border areas of Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, reports suggest.

  • Feb 27, 11:12 AM (IST)

    The situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the border states after yesterday’s air strike was discussed at Home Minister’s meeting with NSA Ajit Doval and Intelligence officials. Safety of civilians in border villages was also discussed, according to a News18 reports.

  • Feb 27, 11:11 AM (IST)

    Commercial operations at the Srinagar airport have been shut down, India Today has reproted.

  • Feb 27, 10:52 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | An IAF fighter jet has crashed in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir due to technical fault, News18 has reported.

  • Feb 27, 10:32 AM (IST)

    Home Minister Rajnath Singh has chaired a meeting involving NSA Ajit Doval and Intellegence officials, News18 has reported.

  • Feb 27, 10:21 AM (IST)

    Pakistani foreign minister says he won’t attend OIC meet as Sushma Swaraj will be there

    Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that he will not be attending the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) since India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will be there.

    “I have spoken to the United Arab Emirates’ foreign minister and have expressed my reservations over her invitation. I have made myself clear that India has shown aggression,” Qureshi has said.

    “Under the current circumstances, it will not be possible for me to attend OIC meeting where Sushma Swaraj is present,” Qureshi added.

