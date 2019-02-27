IAF Air Strike LIVE: Pak F16 jet shot down, airspace on high alert; Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar airports closed

Live now
Feb 27, 2019 12:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
No confirmation of IAF pilot being arrested
IAF, BSF at highest level of alert
Pakistan suspends commercial flights from at least 5 airports
Market reacts
Pakistan claims it shot down 2 IAF jets
Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot airports on high alert; commercial flights on hold
Pakistan jets violate Indian air space in J&K's Rajouri district
Pakistani foreign minister says he won’t attend OIC meet as Sushma Swaraj will be there
US urges Pakistan to take action against 'terrorist groups'
It was non-military operation; we don't want to escalate this issue: Sushma Swaraj
Indian Army destroys 5 Pakistani posts in retaliation along LoC
Will support security forces in endeavour to end terrorism: Congress after all-party meeting
Punjab on high alert, CM Capt Amarinder Singh to tour border areas tomorrow
The Indian govt acted resolutely, firmly: Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao
Over 300 terrorists eliminated in IAF's covert operation today: Sources
All-party meet at 5.00 pm today
PM Modi has briefed President Kovind and VP Naidu
We will give a befitting reply: Pak foreign minister
Attacked terror camp was headed by JeM chief's brother-in-law: Foreign Secy
JeM was planning more suicide attack in various parts of India: Foreign Secy
Market analysts have applauded the actions by Indian Air Force and at the same time advised investors to remain cautious and buy quality stocks for long term.
PM Modi attends event at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Foreign Secretary to hold press briefing at 11.30 am
PM Modi's high-level security meet on
Pakistan Foreign Minister summons emergency meet
Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad terror camps destroyed: Report
PM Modi briefed by NSA Ajit Doval
Participating jets return safely
200-300 casualties on the Pakistani side: Report
12 IAF jets participated in operation: Report
1,000 kg bombs dropped on terror camps: Report
Mirage 2000 IAF jets struck major terrorist camp: ANI report
The Indian Air Force is likely to issue a detailed public statement shortly.
Cross-border breach by Pakistan comes ahead of its Nuclear Command Authority meet scheduled for later today. The meeting will be chaired by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Sources told News18 that Home Minister Rajnath Singh has met all paramilitary DGs. Singh was briefed about the border situation. He gave specific instructions to all DGs for complete preparedness at the border and full strength deployment. Instructions were also given for safeguarding civilians and following standard operating procedures (SOPs) in case of any emergency.
There is no confirmation of an IAF pilot being arrested by Pakistan.
Reports suggest that the Indian Air Force is now in the highest state of alert. IAF jets are in high state of readiness and can take off in two minutes.
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel are also at the highest state of readiness, television reports add.
Pakistan has also shut down domestic and international commercial flights from airports in Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad and Sialkot.
Airports near Pakistan border on high alert, civilian air traffic suspended
Airports in Amritsar, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot and Leh were closed for civilian air traffic amid escalation of cross-Line of Control shelling between armies of India and Pakistan.
United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres is following the situation in the subcontinent and has called for "maximum restraint" by both countries, reports suggest.
UPDATE | It is now being reported that the crash in Budgam was an IAF Mi-17 helicopter, not a fighter jet.
JUST IN | High-level meeting is underway. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale is also present is in the meeting, News18 has reported.
The Karachi index is down 3.5 percent amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.
Benchmark indices corrected sharply from its highs with the Sensex losing more than 600 points from intraday high after PTI report said Pakistan jets violated Indian airspace and entered border areas of Nowshera sector, but the jets were immediately pushed back by Indian jets on air patrol.
At 12.06 pm IST, the 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 191.47 points to 35,782.24 and the Nifty50 fell 67.20 points to 10,768.10.
CNBC-TV18 report said two pilots were dead after military aircraft crashed in Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. Hence, civilian air traffic to and fro Srinagar airport is suspended due to ongoing IAF operations.
Commercial flight operations have been stopped at Amritsar airport as a precautionary measure.
Pakistan claims it shot down 2 IAF jets
Pakistan has claimed that its air force shot down two IAF jets today. It has claimed that one aircraft fell in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) while the other fell in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), India.
Pakistan’s Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (DGISPR) Major Gen. Asif Ghafoor has further claimed in a tweet that “one Indian pilot [was] arrested by troops on ground while two in the area (sic).”
IAF jet crash update: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Badgam, present at the crash site has confirmed that bodies of two pilots have been recovered. Another body is yet to be identified.
More details awaited.
Airports in Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot are on high alert. Airspace has been suspended for security reasons. Multiple commercial flights have been put on hold.
Pakistan violates Indian air space in Nowshera
Pakistani fighter jets Wednesday violated Indian air space in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district but were pushed back by Indian aircraft, a top official said.
"The jets entered into Indian air space over Nowshera sector this morning," the official said.
They were immediately pushed back by Indian jets on air patrol. (PTI)
The Pakistani jets returned back to their air space after response from Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, reports add.
JUST IN | Pakistani jets violated Indian air space and entered border areas of Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, reports suggest.
The situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the border states after yesterday’s air strike was discussed at Home Minister’s meeting with NSA Ajit Doval and Intelligence officials. Safety of civilians in border villages was also discussed, according to a News18 reports.
Commercial operations at the Srinagar airport have been shut down, India Today has reproted.
Opinion | With Balakot attack Modi sends a clear message and gives BJP the edge
In India, the Balakot attack is seen as the Modi government living up to the promise of avenging the Pulwama attack.
JUST IN | An IAF fighter jet has crashed in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir due to technical fault, News18 has reported.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh has chaired a meeting involving NSA Ajit Doval and Intellegence officials, News18 has reported.
Pakistani foreign minister says he won’t attend OIC meet as Sushma Swaraj will be there
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that he will not be attending the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) since India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will be there.
“I have spoken to the United Arab Emirates’ foreign minister and have expressed my reservations over her invitation. I have made myself clear that India has shown aggression,” Qureshi has said.
“Under the current circumstances, it will not be possible for me to attend OIC meeting where Sushma Swaraj is present,” Qureshi added.