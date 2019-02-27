IAF Air Strike LIVE: Indian Army destroys 5 Pakistani posts in retaliation along LoC

It was non-military operation; we don't want to escalate this issue: Sushma Swaraj tells China, Russia

Sushma Swaraj is talking about yesterday's IAF operation.

“Terrorism tops the list of threats that the world faces today. Attacks in Pulwama were perpetrated by Jaish-e-Mohammad. Such attacks are a reminder for all nations to take decisive action against terrorism,” Swaraj said.

“Instead of acting against JeM, Pakistan refused to act. Hence, the government of India decided to take this action. This was not a military operation. Only terror infrastructure was targeted. We do not look to escalate this issue further,” Swaraj added.