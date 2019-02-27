IAF Air Strike LIVE: Indian Army destroys 5 Pakistani posts in retaliation along LoC

Live now
Feb 27, 2019 07:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
It was non-military operation; we don't want to escalate this issue: Sushma Swaraj
Indian Army destroys 5 Pakistani posts in retaliation along LoC
Will support security forces in endeavour to end terrorism: Congress after all-party meeting
Punjab on high alert, CM Capt Amarinder Singh to tour border areas tomorrow
The Indian govt acted resolutely, firmly: Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao
Over 300 terrorists eliminated in IAF's covert operation today: Sources
All-party meet at 5.00 pm today
PM Modi has briefed President Kovind and VP Naidu
We will give a befitting reply: Pak foreign minister
Attacked terror camp was headed by JeM chief's brother-in-law: Foreign Secy
JeM was planning more suicide attack in various parts of India: Foreign Secy
Market analysts have applauded the actions by Indian Air Force and at the same time advised investors to remain cautious and buy quality stocks for long term.
PM Modi attends event at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Foreign Secretary to hold press briefing at 11.30 am
PM Modi's high-level security meet on
Pakistan Foreign Minister summons emergency meet
Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad terror camps destroyed: Report
PM Modi briefed by NSA Ajit Doval
Participating jets return safely
200-300 casualties on the Pakistani side: Report
12 IAF jets participated in operation: Report
1,000 kg bombs dropped on terror camps: Report
Markets react
Mirage 2000 IAF jets struck major terrorist camp: ANI report
It was non-military operation; we don't want to escalate this issue: Sushma Swaraj tells China, Russia
Sushma Swaraj is talking about yesterday's IAF operation.
“Terrorism tops the list of threats that the world faces today. Attacks in Pulwama were perpetrated by Jaish-e-Mohammad. Such attacks are a reminder for all nations to take decisive action against terrorism,” Swaraj said.
“Instead of acting against JeM, Pakistan refused to act. Hence, the government of India decided to take this action. This was not a military operation. Only terror infrastructure was targeted. We do not look to escalate this issue further,” Swaraj added.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is speaking at the trilateral summit in Wuzhen, China.
Indian Army destroys 5 Pakistani posts in retaliation along LoC
The Indian Army destroyed five Pakistani posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir yesterday night in a befitting retaliation to firing from across the border, resulting in a "number of casualties" to Pakistani troops, a defence official said.
"The Indian Army retaliated for effect and our focused fire resulted in severe destruction to five posts and number of casualties to Pak army (along LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts)", the defence PRO said, according to PTI.
From 6.30 pm onwards, the Pakistani army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with heavy calibre weaponry along the LoC out of frustration, he said. The Pakistani troops were also seen firing mortars and missiles from civilian houses, using villagers as human shields. (PTI)
India's air strike on Pakistan: the strategy and the risks
"Indian air force veterans said the mission would have taken meticulous planning to take advantage of the terrain.
"'For such an operation, decoy and surveillance missions are conducted to figure out when the radars are on and off. No equipment works around the clock, 24/7,' a former air force pilot said."
Keeping tab on post-attack developments: Election Commission
Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, speaking to reporters here, said the ECI is duty-bound to carry out the mandate given to it by the Constitution.
JUST IN | 4 jawans injured in Akhnoor ceasefire violation by Pakistan, News18 has reported.
Due to prevailing situation on Line of Control (LoC), all government and private schools located within 0-5 km range from LoC in Rajouri district shall remain closed on February 27. Exams of 5th, 6th and 7th classes scheduled for tomorrow also stand cancelled. Fresh date will be notified. (News18)
JUST IN | Schools in Rajouri along the LoC have been closed. Exams for classes 5, 6, and 7 have been cancelled until further notice.
Sources have told News18: It seems the IAF was trying to strike the Jaish target for the last 2-3 days... The idea was to do it before National War Memorial inauguration...But, since the weather was bad they didn't get a window. They got a window last night.
France's Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs statement: France recognises India’s legitimacy to ensure its security against cross-border terrorism. France, which stands by India in the fight against terrorism in all its forms, is fully engaged in mobilising the international community to sanction the terrorists responsible for this attack and freezing their financing networks. France solemnly calls on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint so as to avert any risk of military escalation and preserve strategic stability in the region. The resumption of bilateral dialogue between Islamabad and New Delhi is necessary to initiate a peaceful settlement of differences.
Comment |What went behind IAF's air strike against JeM terror camps?
A successful military operation is usually the tip of the iceberg. It is the culmination of a massive amount of hard work, most of which is unglamorous and done by logisticians and mathematicians.
Will support security forces in endeavour to end terrorism: Congress after all-party meeting
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj briefed the leaders, who included CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, TMC's Derek O'Brian, Omar Abdullah of National Conference and Bhartruhari Mahtab from BJD, on the air strike carried out in the early hours.
Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley, both members of the Cabinet Committee on Security like Swaraj, were also present in the meeting.
Azad told reporters after the meeting that political parties lauded the IAF strikes to destroy terror camps in a "clean" operation as there were no civilian casualties.
"We will support our security forces in their endeavour to finish terrorism coming into Indian from outside. The good part was that it was a very clean operation," he said.
JUST IN | China's Ambassador to Pakistan and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met in Islamabad. They are said to have discussed the law and order situation in the region, CNN News18 has reported.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also told leaders that she has spoken to some foreign ministers, including those from Bangladesh and Afghanistan. She is said to have spoken with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Swaraj is scheduled to brief the Chinese Foreign Minister and Russian Foreign Minister tomorrow, News18 has reported.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj told media persons, "Leaders of all political parties were present at the meeting. I am happy to inform that all the parties were united on the issue. They congratulated the Indian Air Force for the strike and said that they stand by the move."
Punjab on high alert, CM Capt Amarinder Singh to tour border areas tomorrow
Punjab is on high alert in the wake of the non-military pre-emptive air strikes that were conducted by the Indian Air Force today. The move is said to be a retaliatory measure by India in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack. Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has issued a slew of measures to enhance preparedness, particularly in areas along the LoC, to deal with any contingency in view of the latest developments. He will even be touring the bordering areas tomorrow.
Singh told ANI, “State is on alert, I will be touring bordering areas tomorrow. We are ready for any eventuality. I told the Union Home Minister [Rajnath Singh] that if there is anything that Punjab can do we are there to for the defence of our country.”
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, after the all-party meet, told News18: We have appreciated the efforts by the forces, they always have our support to end terrorism. Another good thing is that it was a clean operation which specifically targeted terrorists and terror camps. All parties supported the government. We were told there were no civilian casualties.
JUST IN | External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has concluded her meeting with all the parties.
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Lu Kang told News18, "We hope India and Pakistan can remain restrained and take moves that will help regional peace and stability and the improvement of relations and not the opposite. As to the claim of India that you mentioned, that the action is targeted at terrorism, we believe the campaign against terrorism is a global issue and challenge which requires international cooperation, and we should create a necessary and favourable environment for such international cooperation."
BJP President Amit Shah in Ghazipur: Pure desh ko sukoon dene wala samachaar aaj subah hi aya hai, ye maang pure desh bhar ki samvedna thi ki aisi karyawahi honi chahiye ki dobara Pulwama jaisi ghatna karne se pehle dus baar sochna pade.
This roughly translates to: (The news that provided relief to the entire nation was delivered this morning. It was the appeal of the entire nation that a befitting reply must be given, so that anyone should think twice before carrying out an attack such as Pulwama)