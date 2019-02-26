IAF Air Strike LIVE: Centre, Opposition stand united against terror, says Sushma Swaraj after all-party meet

Live now
Feb 26, 2019 07:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Will support security forces in endeavour to end terrorism: Congress after all-party meeting
Punjab on high alert, CM Capt Amarinder Singh to tour border areas tomorrow
The Indian govt acted resolutely, firmly: Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao
Over 300 terrorists eliminated in IAF's covert operation today: Sources
All-party meet at 5.00 pm today
PM Modi has briefed President Kovind and VP Naidu
We will give a befitting reply: Pak foreign minister
Attacked terror camp was headed by JeM chief's brother-in-law: Foreign Secy
JeM was planning more suicide attack in various parts of India: Foreign Secy
Market analysts have applauded the actions by Indian Air Force and at the same time advised investors to remain cautious and buy quality stocks for long term.
Read the full story: Fear hits D-Street on airstrike across LoC; analyst take on what to do now
PM Modi attends event at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Foreign Secretary to hold press briefing at 11.30 am
PM Modi's high-level security meet on
Pakistan Foreign Minister summons emergency meet
Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad terror camps destroyed: Report
PM Modi briefed by NSA Ajit Doval
Participating jets return safely
200-300 casualties on the Pakistani side: Report
12 IAF jets participated in operation: Report
1,000 kg bombs dropped on terror camps: Report
Markets react
Mirage 2000 IAF jets struck major terrorist camp: ANI report
Will support security forces in endeavour to end terrorism: Congress after all-party meeting
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj briefed the leaders, who included CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, TMC's Derek O'Brian, Omar Abdullah of National Conference and Bhartruhari Mahtab from BJD, on the air strike carried out in the early hours.
Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley, both members of the Cabinet Committee on Security like Swaraj, were also present in the meeting.
Azad told reporters after the meeting that political parties lauded the IAF strikes to destroy terror camps in a "clean" operation as there were no civilian casualties.
"We will support our security forces in their endeavour to finish terrorism coming into Indian from outside. The good part was that it was a very clean operation," he said.
Click here to read more
JUST IN | China's Ambassador to Pakistan and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met in Islamabad. They are said to have discussed the law and order situation in the region, CNN News18 has reported.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also told leaders that she has spoken to some foreign ministers, including those from Bangladesh and Afghanistan. She is said to have spoken with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Swaraj is scheduled to brief the Chinese Foreign Minister and Russian Foreign Minister tomorrow, CNN News 18 has reported.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj told media persons, "Leaders of all political parties were present at the meeting. I am happy to inform that all the parties were united on the issue. They congratulated the Indian Air Force for the strike and said that they stand by the move."
Punjab on high alert, CM Capt Amarinder Singh to tour border areas tomorrow
Punjab is on high alert in the wake of the non-military pre-emptive air strikes that were conducted by the Indian Air Force today. The move is said to be a retaliatory measure by India in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack. Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has issued a slew of measures to enhance preparedness, particularly in areas along the LoC, to deal with any contingency in view of the latest developments. He will even be touring the bordering areas tomorrow.
Singh told ANI, “State is on alert, I will be touring bordering areas tomorrow. We are ready for any eventuality. I told the Union Home Minister [Rajnath Singh] that if there is anything that Punjab can do we are there to for the defence of our country.”
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, after the all-party meet, told CNN News 18: We have appreciated the efforts by the forces, they always have our support to end terrorism. Another good thing is that it was a clean operation which specifically targeted terrorists and terror camps. All parties supported the government. We were told there were no civilian casualties.
JUST IN | External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has concluded her meeting with all the parties.
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Lu Kang told CNN News 18, "We hope India and Pakistan can remain restrained and take moves that will help regional peace and stability and the improvement of relations and not the opposite. As to the claim of India that you mentioned, that the action is targeted at terrorism, we believe the campaign against terrorism is a global issue and challenge which requires international cooperation, and we should create a necessary and favourable environment for such international cooperation."
BJP President Amit Shah in Ghazipur: Pure desh ko sukoon dene wala samachaar aaj subah hi aya hai, ye maang pure desh bhar ki samvedna thi ki aisi karyawahi honi chahiye ki dobara Pulwama jaisi ghatna karne se pehle dus baar sochna pade.
This roughly translates to: (The news that provided relief to the entire nation was delivered this morning. It was the appeal of the entire nation that a befitting reply must be given, so that anyone should think twice before carrying out an attack such as Pulwama)
JUST IN | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the pre-emptive non-military air strike that was conducted this morning.
PM Modi to chair the meeting with Intelligence chief and Indian Air Force Chief.
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval to update PM Modi on latest developments.
– CNN News 18
UK calls on India, Pakistan; expresses concern over threat to regional stability from terrorism.
The British Government has called on India and Pakistan to pursue diplomatic solutions in the wake of the Pulwama Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir. UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt held telephonic conversations with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on February 25, the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said in a statement.
"The Foreign Secretary highlighted the UK's concern about the enduring threat to regional stability from terrorism. He encouraged Pakistan and India to improve cooperation and find diplomatic solutions that will create greater stability and trust in the region," the statement added.
"Concerned by rising tensions. We are encouraging both sides to avoid taking action that will pose a risk to regional stability. The UK is working closely with international partners, including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), to ensure that those responsible for the Pulwama Attack are held to account," the UK said on the IAF Air Strike that was conducted today.
– CNN News18
Another ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Mendhar sector of Poonch has been reported. In total, Pakistan has violated ceasefire in five places, CNN News18 has reported.
Another ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Balakote sector of Poonch. The Pakistani army is using mortar shelling and heavy firing on Indian posts. The Indian army is also retaliating, CNN News18 has reported.
EU calls on New Delhi and Islamabad to exercise "maximum restraint"
The European Union (EU) on February 26 called on New Delhi and Islamabad to exercise "maximum restraint" after Indian warplanes attacked a militant camp in Pakistan, sending tensions soaring between the nuclear-armed arch-rivals.
"We remain in contact with both countries and what we believe is essential is that all exercise maximum restraint and avoid further escalation of tensions," EU Spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic told reporters.
– AFP
Ceasefire violation by Pakistan reported in Nowshera sector of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army is also retaliating, CNN News18 has reported.
Pakistan to raise issue of India's 'violation' of LoC at UN, OIC: Report
Pakistan will raise the issue of India's "violation" of the Line of Control (LoC) at the United Nations and other international forums, a media said on February 26, quoting sources.
The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by the top civil and military leadership, including Army chief General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, Geo TV reported.
Click here to read more
Pakistan must take urgent and meaningful action against JeM: Australian Foreign Ministry
Australian Foreign Ministry: The Australian government is concerned about relations between India and Pakistan following the horrific terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14, which Australia has condemned.
India’s Foreign Secretary has stated that India has now conducted operations targeting terrorist groups based in Pakistan. Pakistan must take urgent and meaningful action against terrorist groups in its territory, including Jaish-e-Mohammed which has claimed responsibility for the February 14 bombing, and Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Pakistan must do everything possible to implement its own proscription of Jaish-e-Mohammed. It can no longer allow extremist groups the legal and physical space to operate from its territory. These steps would make a substantial contribution to easing tensions and resolving the underlying causes of conflict.
Australia urges both sides to exercise restraint, avoid any action which would endanger peace and security in the region and engage in dialogue to ensure that these issues are resolved peacefully.
Pakistan Defence Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, “We were not late in responding. We are always ready. Do not underestimate the capability of forces. We will not be sucked in but we have our own sense of timing. The attack happened late in the night, casualties could not be comprehended then. It was an act only for show.”