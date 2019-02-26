IAF Air Strike LIVE: Centre, Opposition stand united against terror, says Sushma Swaraj after all-party meet

Pakistan must take urgent and meaningful action against JeM: Australian Foreign Ministry

Australian Foreign Ministry: The Australian government is concerned about relations between India and Pakistan following the horrific terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14, which Australia has condemned.

India’s Foreign Secretary has stated that India has now conducted operations targeting terrorist groups based in Pakistan. Pakistan must take urgent and meaningful action against terrorist groups in its territory, including Jaish-e-Mohammed which has claimed responsibility for the February 14 bombing, and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Pakistan must do everything possible to implement its own proscription of Jaish-e-Mohammed. It can no longer allow extremist groups the legal and physical space to operate from its territory. These steps would make a substantial contribution to easing tensions and resolving the underlying causes of conflict.

Australia urges both sides to exercise restraint, avoid any action which would endanger peace and security in the region and engage in dialogue to ensure that these issues are resolved peacefully.