Surgical Strike 2.0: India targets JeM terror camps; here's all you need to know

Indian Air Force pounded terrorist targets across the Line of Control (LoC) on the Pakistani side in a pre-dawn strike on February 26.

On February 14, Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had carried out the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. As a response to that dastardly attack, Indian fighter jets struck at the biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot, said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

In this operation, many JeM trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis, who were being trained for fidayeen action, were eliminated, said the Foreign Secretary.

Here are the key points of IAF's operation:

>The facility, located in a thick forest on a hilltop far away from civilian presence, was headed by Maulana Yousuf Azhar, alias Ustad Ghouri, the brother-in-law of JeM chief Masood Azhar, he said.

>The Foreign Secretary called the operation a "major pre-emptive strike" on JeM as it was planning more suicide attacks in India.

>After the reports of IAF's operation surfaced, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India has committed "aggression" by violating the LoC and Islamabad has "right to respond".

>Earlier, the Pakistan Army alleged that the Indian Air Force violated the Line of Control (LoC) in Muzafarabad sector. "Indian aircraft intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage," Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a tweet.

>Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level security meeting and has briefed President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu about IAF's operation, said PTI quoting its sources.

>Hours after IAF's operation, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan was chairing an "important meeting" to discuss the situation, sources told PTI.

>Political leaders in India, including Congress President Rahul Gandhi, have praised the air strike.

>The ministers in the central government and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have been asked not to term February 26 air strike as a revenge to Pulwma attack, top government sources told News18.

>The government has convened an all-party meeting in the evening on February 26 where External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will brief the leaders of opposition parties on the pre-dawn air strike, sources told PTI.

They said the meeting has been convened at 5 PM at Jawahar Bhawan which houses the ministry of External Affairs. Leaders of various parties are expected to participate.

>In his first public comments after the air strikes in Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country is in safe hands and that he will not let the country down.

>At a special meeting of the National Security Committee hours after Indian air strikes in Balakot inside Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the armed forces and the people of Pakistan to remain prepared for all eventualities, PTI has reported.

>Asked for China's response to India's air strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told the media here that "we have taken note of the relevant reports.""I want to say that India and Pakistan are both important countries in South Asia. A sound relationship and cooperation between the two serves the interests of both the countries and peace and stability in South Asia," he said.