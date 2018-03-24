App
Mar 24, 2018 04:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suresh Prabhu speaks to Manohar Parrikar; says he is responding well to treatment

Parrikar (62) is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in the USA, where he was admitted in the first week of March.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Suresh Prabhu said today ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is responding well to medical treatment in the USA and expressed the hope he will return home soon.

"Spoke to @manoharparrikar who is responding well to treatment in the US Hospital. Wished him speedy recovery, early return home to lead Goa," the commerce and industry minister tweeted.

The chief minister took ill on February 14 following which he was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. He was discharged from the Mumbai hospital on February 22.

The same day, Parrikar, who also holds the finance portfolio, returned to Goa and presented budget in the Assembly.

After spending a couple of days at home, Parrikar was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near here after he complained of dehydration.

The CM stayed at the GMCH for four days and was again admitted to Lilavati Hospital on March 5, from where he was taken to the US.

A three-member Cabinet Advisory Committee (CAC) has been constituted to handle the day-to-day affairs of the government in Parrikar's absence.

