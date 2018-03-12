Suresh Prabhu assumes charge as Civil Aviation Minister

Suresh Prabhu today took over as the Civil Aviation Minister.

Soon after taking charge, Prabhu held a meeting with senior officials from the ministry, DGCA, AAI, Air India and Pawan Hans, among others. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Minister Jayant Sinha was also present.

Prabhu, who is the Commerce and Industry Minister, has been given the additional charge of Civil Aviation Ministry following the resignation of TDP leader Ashok Gajapathi Raju from the post last week.

Speaking to reporters after taking charge, Prabhu said the aviation sector is competing with other modes of transportation. Such competition would help in bringing down the cost of logistics, he added.

The minister said a lot of work had been done in the aviation sector in the last four years.

He has assumed charge at a time when the government is in the process of finalising the modalities for strategic disinvestment of national carrier Air India.