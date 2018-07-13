App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 05:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Suresh Prabhu asks pharma companies to invest in R&D

He said that the government is taking steps to make the firms more innovative.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu today asked pharmaceutical companies to invest in research and development (R&D) to bolster the growth of the sector. He said that the government is taking steps to make the firms more innovative.

"All companies in pharma industry must ensure that they must invest good part of their topline in R&D. Because if you do not have pipeline of new drug delivery or new molecules, you will always have problem down the line," he said at a conclave here.

India is now recognised as a key player globally in the generic medicine industry.

He also asked the companies to make a proper balance between making profits and protecting consumer interests.

"We must have a trade-off. We cannot take only one of that issue for granted ....

"We will make sure that the industry grows and at the same time the consumer interest is also adequately protected," he added.

It is not just in India, but all over the world, there is a clamour for controlling drug prices, Prabhu said adding one needs to look at ways to promote affordable healthcare.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 05:41 pm

tags #Companies #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.