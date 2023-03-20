 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Surat court's verdict in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over 'Modi' surname remark likely on Mar 23; Cong leader to remain present: lawyer

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

The Congress leader will remain present in the court when the order will be passed, the lawyer Kirit Panwala told PTI.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

A court in Gujarat's Surat city is likely to pass an order on March 23 in a criminal defamation case against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his alleged "Modi surname" remark, his lawyer said on Monday.

The Congress leader will remain present in the court when the order will be passed, the lawyer Kirit Panwala told PTI.

The case was filed against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remark on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.

The complainant claimed that the controversial remark was made at a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections which defamed the entire Modi community.