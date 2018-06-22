App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 09:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Surat court issues arrest warrant against Nirav Modi

In March, the Mumbai DRI had registered the case against Modi and his firms based in the Surat Special Economic Zone for allegedly selling diamonds and pearls worth Rs 890 crore, meant for export, in the domestic market.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A court here today issued an arrest warrant against absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi in a case of alleged customs duty evasion registered by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). Chief Judicial Magistrate B H Kapadia issued the warrant as Modi failed to present himself during the court hearings, public prosecutor Nayan Sukhadwala said.

In March, the Mumbai DRI had registered the case against Modi and his firms based in the Surat Special Economic Zone for allegedly selling diamonds and pearls worth Rs 890 crore, meant for export, in the domestic market.

As per the SEZ norms, duty-free import of goods by the units located in the SEZ is permitted only if the goods are to be used as raw material and are exported after value addition or processing.

The DRI has alleged that Modi imported high-value diamonds and pearls through his units in the SEZ and sold them in the domestic market.

To evade import duty, he exported low-quality diamonds and pearls and claimed that these were the ones imported earlier and processed.

It had resulted in evasion of customs duty of Rs 52 crore, the DRI has alleged.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 09:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Nirav Modi #Surat court

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.