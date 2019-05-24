Surat coaching centre engulfed in fire, at least 20 dead; CM Vijay Rupani orders probe

At least 20 people were killed after a raging fire broke out in a commercial complex in Surat on May 24. Several students of a coaching class, housed in the complex, jumped off the third and fourth floors while trying to escape, officials said.

The fire engulfed the third and fourth floors of the Taxshila Complex here, official said. Many media reports are suggesting that at least 12 students are feared dead.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered an investigation into the incident. The chief minister has also declared financial help of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of children who died in this incident.

Surat Police Commissioner Satish Kumar Mishra had earlier told ANI that 15 people had died in the fire and the toll is expected to rise.

A fire official said 19 fire tenders and two hydraulic platforms were pressed into service to douse the fire.



Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident in a tweet:

BJP national president Amit Shah also tweeted, "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire accident in Surat, Gujarat. My condolences with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. I urge our karyakartas of BJP Surat unit to assist the people in need."

Media reports have suggested that evacuation has been completed and the injured have been rushed to hospital. The official toll cannot be confirmed yet.



Surat fire: Visuals of rescue operations underway at the site of the incident. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/koHs359NM8

Rescue and relief operations have begun, ANI reported.