Supriya Sule wins from Baramati seat

Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, retained the family bastion of Baramati in western Maharashtra by a margin of over 1.55 lakh votes.

Sule polled 6,86,714 votes while her nearest rival Kanchan Kul of the BJP got 5,30,940 votes.

Sule polled 52.63 per cent of the votes while Kul garnered 40.69 per cent.

Vanchit Bahujan Agadhi's Navnath Padalkar managed to get only 44,134 votes.

Sule improved her victory margin this time. Last time she had won from Baramati by 69,719 votes against Mahadev Jankar of RSP. Elsewhere, Sharad Pawar's grandson and senior party leader Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar suffered a huge defeat in Maval Lok Sabha constituency in his maiden electoral foray.