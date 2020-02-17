App
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 02:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Supreme Court asks mediators to talk to Shaheen Bagh protesters about shifting

The matter will be heard next on February 24

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Supreme Court of India (SC), on February 17, asked mediators to talk to protesters in New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area and persuade them to shift to a different location.

The names of the mediators were not immediately clear.

The top court observed that while people have the right to protest, roads cannot be blocked.

Close

Hearing petitions against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) protests at Shaheen Bagh, which have been going on for over two months, the apex court also suggested that authorities offer them "alternative site".

related news

The matter will be heard next on February 24.

The bench observed that the right to protest is a fundamental right, but protesters cannot block roads.

The apex court said that people are entitled to protest and “in the process, there must be some area”.

Earlier on February 10, the apex court had issued a notice to the Centre, Delhi government and police over the ongoing sit-in.

Expressing concern over the ongoing blockade of the arterial Shaheen Bagh-Kalinidi Kunj stretch in New Delhi, the Supreme Court said that roads cannot be blocked indefinitely.

“You cannot block a public road. How can you continue protests at common areas? You cannot block the entire city,” the court had said earlier.

For nearly two months now, hundreds of protesters, mostly women have been staging a 24x7 sit-in the Shaheen Bagh area, against CAA and the proposed pan-India NRC.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 02:57 pm

tags #CAA #Current Affairs #India #Legal #Shaheen bagh #Supreme Court

