App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Supreme Court upholds validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018

The court's verdict was on a clutch of PILs challenging validity of the Act which the Centre had brought in to nullify effect of the apex court's 2018 ruling, which had diluted the provisions of the stringent Act

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on February 10 upheld the constitutional validity of the SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018. The apex court also said that a court can grant anticipatory bail only in cases where a prima facie case is not made out.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said a preliminary inquiry is not essential before lodging an FIR under the Act and senior police officials’ approval is not needed.

Justice Ravindra Bhat, who was also a member of the bench, said in a concurring verdict that every citizen needs to treat fellow citizens equally and foster the concept of fraternity. Justice Bhat said a court can quash the FIR if a prima facie case is not made out under the SC/ST Act and the liberal use of anticipatory bail will defeat the intention of Parliament.

Close

The top court's verdict was on a clutch of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) challenging validity of the SC/ST Amendment Act of 2018. The amendments had been brought in by the Centre to nullify the effect of the apex court's 2018 ruling, which had diluted the provisions of the stringent Act.

related news

(With inputs from PTI)

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 11:23 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Legal #Supreme Court

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.