Supreme Court upholds validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on February 10 upheld the constitutional validity of the SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018. The apex court also said that a court can grant anticipatory bail only in cases where a prima facie case is not made out.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said a preliminary inquiry is not essential before lodging an FIR under the Act and senior police officials’ approval is not needed.

Justice Ravindra Bhat, who was also a member of the bench, said in a concurring verdict that every citizen needs to treat fellow citizens equally and foster the concept of fraternity. Justice Bhat said a court can quash the FIR if a prima facie case is not made out under the SC/ST Act and the liberal use of anticipatory bail will defeat the intention of Parliament.

The top court's verdict was on a clutch of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) challenging validity of the SC/ST Amendment Act of 2018. The amendments had been brought in by the Centre to nullify the effect of the apex court's 2018 ruling, which had diluted the provisions of the stringent Act.

(With inputs from PTI)