Supreme Court upholds govt's demonetisation decision: Here's a timeline of the case

Moneycontrol News
Jan 02, 2023 / 02:14 PM IST

The Supreme Court in a 4:1 majority verdict on Monday upheld the government's 2016 decision to demonetise Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denomination notes and said the decision-making process was not flawed.

Following is a timeline of events in the case:

November 8, 2016: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation and announces demonetisation of high-value currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000.

November 9, 2016: Plea filed in Supreme Court challenging decision.

December 16, 2016: Bench headed by then chief justice T S Thakur refers question of validity of the decision and other questions to a larger bench of five judges for authoritative pronouncement.

August 11, 2017: Unusual deposits of Rs 1.7 lakh crore during demonetisation, says RBI paper. In nominal terms, excess deposits accrued to the banking system due to demonetisation estimated in the range of Rs 2.8-4.3 lakh crore, it says.