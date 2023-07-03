Supreme Court to reopen post summer vacation on July 3 with a digital makeover

The Supreme Court has also modernised the system of filing cases

The Supreme Court of India is set to reopen on July 3 after the summer vacation with a digital makeover. In a move to digitise overall functioning and smooth judiciary flow, the top court will reopen with IT-enabled courtrooms.

Modernising digital infrastructure in the first three courtrooms is the third digitisation project of the apex court in 2023. The first is the e-SCR project which offered decades' worth of Supreme Court judgments or Supreme Court Reports (SCR) for free at the tap of a button. The second is the live transcription of arguments made in Constitution Bench hearings. Though the latter is still in its nascent stance, the top court is expected to use it more going forward.

it is to be noted that Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud lauded the Union Government for allocating Rs 7.000 crore for the third stage of e-courts project. This was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in February this year, as part of the third phase of the e-courts project during the Union Budget Session 2023.

Apart from this, the Supreme Court has also modernised the system of filing cases. The court introduced electronic filing during the COVID-19 pandemic and has introduced many changes to it over the last few years. In addition to this, the apex court has also been training advocate clerks in e-filing.

Moreover, the latest digital makeover also includes a state-of-the-art digital video conferencing (VC) system, and free Wi-Fi available for advocates, litigants, media persons and other stakeholders.

"As the SC reopens on Monday (June 3) after the summer vacation, courtrooms one to three will see futuristic features to bring a technologically advanced environment to the courtrooms," a senior SC official told the news daily, The Times of India.

The eCourts Mission Mode Project was conceptualised by the e-Committee of the Supreme Court based on the National Policy and Action Plan to implement information and communication technology (ICT) in India's judiciary. The project was done under the aegis of CJI Chandrachud, who also heads the apex court's e-committee.