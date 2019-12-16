SC to hear pleas alleging police atrocities on students protesting against CAA

The Supreme Court of India (SC), on December 16, agreed to hear on December 17, pleas which have alleged police atrocities on students holding protests against the amended Citizenship Act at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde also took serious note of the rioting and destruction of public property during protests against the Act and said this must stop immediately.

A group of lawyers led by senior advocate Indira Jaising and Collin Gonsalves mentioned the matter before the court urging it to take suo motu cognisance of the alleged violence unleashed against students who are holding protest against the Act.

"The only thing we want is that the violence must stop," the bench said, adding, "if protests and violence and damage of public property will be there, we will not hear the matter".

The bench also comprising Justices Surya Kant and BR Gavai asked the lawyers to file their pleas and said it would hear them on December 17.