Supreme Court to hear plea of IMA on campaign against vaccination drive, modern medicines in country

Aug 12, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) claimed that a smear campaign was being run in the nation against the vaccination push and modern medicines, and the Supreme Court consented to hear their case next week.

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear next week the plea of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) which alleged that a smear campaign against the vaccination drive and modern medicines are being conducted in the country. A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Krishna Murari was told by a lawyer, representing the IMA, that a concerted effort is being made to discourage the vaccinations, including the COVID-19 jab drive, and the use of allopathic medicines in the country.

This is a Writ Petition filed by the Indian Medical Association. This is a serious issue as there is a campaign against the vaccination drive and modern medicine in the entire country. The doctors are discouraged. People are misguided to disbelieve medical treatment, the lawyer said. List it next week, the CJI said. List it next week, the CJI said.

 

