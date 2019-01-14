App
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Supreme Court to examine Home Ministry’s 'snooping' order

The move had witnessed protest from Opposition parties, which termed it “unconstitutional and against fundamental rights”

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on January 14 said it will examine the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowing 10 central agencies to monitor computers.

The home ministry had on December 20, 2018, authorised 10 Central agencies to intercept, monitor and decrypt any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer.

The move had witnessed protest from Opposition parties, which termed it "unconstitutional and against fundamental rights."

However, the Central government said the rules for intercepting and monitoring computer data were framed in 2009 when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power and its new order only notified the designated authority which can carry out such action.

Following the furore, a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the top court challenging the government's December 20 notification.

The plea, filed by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma, termed the notification "illegal, unconstitutional and ultra vires to the law".

He also sought to prohibit the agencies from initiating any criminal proceedings, enquiry or investigation against anybody under the provisions of the IT Act based on the notification.

The petition alleged that the notification gives the state the right to access every communication, computer and mobile and "to use it to protect political interest and object of the present executive political party".

The apex further court sought the Centre's response on the matter within six weeks.

(With inputs from PTI)
