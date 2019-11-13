App
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on pleas seeking Rafale judgment review tomorrow

On December 14, 2018, the top court dismissed the petitions seeking an investigation into alleged irregularities in the Rs 58,000 crore deal

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court of India (SC) will, on November 14, deliver its verdict on petitions seeking a review of its judgement giving a clean chit to the Narendra Modi government in the Rafale fighter jet deal with French firm Dassault Aviation.

On May 10, the apex court had reserved its decision on the pleas, including that filed by former union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. The plea seeks a re-examination of its findings that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph are likely to pronounce verdicts on three review petitions filed by the trio, lawyer Vineet Dhandha and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Sanjay Singh. CJI Gogoi is set to retire on November 17.

On December 14, 2018, the top court dismissed the petitions seeking an investigation into alleged irregularities in the Rs 58,000 crore deal.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Nov 13, 2019 12:16 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Legal #Rafale case #Supreme Court

