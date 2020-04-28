App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 10:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

Supreme Court staffer tests positive for COVID-19

The employee, working with the judicial section of the apex court, was on duty on April 16 and had come in contact with two apex court registrars, who have been advised self-quarantine

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A staffer of the Supreme Court tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, triggering alarm bells in the highest court of the country.

The employee, working with the judicial section of the apex court, was on duty on April 16 and had come in contact with two apex court registrars, who have been advised self-quarantine as a precautionary measure, a source said.

He suffered fever for two days after coming for work on April 16 and tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

He has been admitted to a government hospital and is undergoing treatment, the source said, adding that as per the standard protocol, contact tracing of the staffer will be done.

It is the first such case of a Supreme Court staffer testing positive. The apex court had restricted its functioning since March 23 and is hearing matters involving extreme urgency through video conferencing.

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 09:55 am

tags #coronavirus #India #Supreme Court

