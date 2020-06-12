Supreme Court slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on man seeking ban on Coca-Cola, Thums Up

The Supreme Court has slapped Rs 5 lakh fine on a man for filing a petition seeking a ban on the sale of aerated beverages Coca-Cola and Thums Up. The apex court dismissed the plea on Thursday, saying the petition has been filed without having any technical knowledge on the subject.

The petitioner, Umedsinh P Chavda, filed the plea seeking a ban on aerated drinks on the ground that these soft beverages are detrimental to health, reported NDTV.

Rejecting Chavda's plea, a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said his counsel failed to disclose "why the two brands have been chosen to be the target of the proceedings".

"The petition has been filed without the petitioner having any technical knowledge on the subject. The source of his assertions has not been substantiated," the bench said.

The bench, also comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and Ajay Rastogi, said Chavda has invoked the jurisdiction of the court under Article 32 of the Constitution, which appears to be an abuse of the process of law.

“Consequently, besides dismissing the petition an order directing the imposition of exemplary costs is necessary. We accordingly impose costs quantified at Rs 5,00,000 on the petitioner," it said.

The court directed Chavda to deposit Rs 5 lakh with the top court Registry in a month and disburse the same to the Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association.