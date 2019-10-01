App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC sets aside Bombay HC order in poll-related complaint against CM Devendra Fadnavis

On July 23, the top court had said that the alleged "omission" by CM Fadnavis of not disclosing information about two criminal cases in his election affidavit in 2014 Assembly polls, may be decided in the trial

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on October 1 set aside Bombay High Court’s order, which had dismissed the plea that sought annulment of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' election to the Assembly alleging non-disclosure of all pending criminal cases against him.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi pronounced heard the plea filed by Satish Ukey, seeking prosecution of Fadnavis under the provisions of the Representation of the People (RP) Act for allegedly failing to furnish details of two pending criminal cases, in which the trial court had taken cognizance, in his election affidavit.

On July 23, the top court had said that the alleged "omission" by Fadnavis of not disclosing information about two criminal cases in his election affidavit in 2014 Assembly polls may be decided in the trial.

The apex court had said that it was concerned with a limited issue whether prima facie Section 125A of the RP Act is attracted or not.

The apex court had said that the "long and short of the matter is that you had to disclose the pending cases where charges have been framed. You did it. But you missed out in giving details of two cases (where court has taken cognizance)."

Ukey had contended that the chief minister filed a false affidavit by not disclosing the two criminal matters and yet the trial court and the high court held that there no prima facie case was made out for prosecution of the chief minister.

He had said that a candidate was under mandatory legal obligation to disclose the details of all the cases, in which either charges have been framed or the trial court had taken cognizance, in the nomination papers.

The petitioner had alleged that Fadnavis, in his election affidavit filed in 2014, had failed to disclose the pendency of two criminal cases against him.

It was contended that the chief minister did not disclose the information as required of him under the election law and the non-disclosure of these two pending criminal cases was in violation of Section 125A of the RP Act and constituted an offence in itself.

The two cases of alleged cheating and forgery were filed against Fadnavis in 1996 and 1998 but charges were not framed.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Oct 1, 2019 12:30 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Legal #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

