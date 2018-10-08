App
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 11:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Supreme Court seeks response of Centre on plea seeking NRC for Tripura

A bench comprising Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph considered the petition filed by Tripura People's Front seeking registration of citizens of Tripura in the NRC to identify illegal immigrants.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Centre on a plea seeking implementation of the national register for citizens (NRC) in Tripura to identify illegal immigrants in the state.

A bench comprising Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph considered the petition filed by Tripura People's Front seeking registration of citizens of Tripura in the NRC to identify illegal immigrants.

The Centre had on July 30 published a second draft NRC list of Assam in which out of 3.29 crore people, names of 2.89 crore were included. The first draft of the NRC for Assam was published on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

Assam, which has faced influx of people from Bangladesh since the early 20th century, is the only state having an NRC, which was first prepared in 1951.
First Published on Oct 8, 2018 11:38 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #NRC #Supreme Court

Available On
