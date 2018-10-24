App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 11:24 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Supreme Court says only BS-VI compliant vehicles to be sold from April 2020

India currently uses Euro IV compliant fuels, called Bharat Stage IV in the country, and has decided to change to the Euro VI level from April 2020, leapfrogging over Euro V norms.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's Supreme Court said on Wednesday that only vehicles that meet the BS-VI fuel standards would be allowed to be sold in the country starting in April 2020.

No vehicle that can only use Bharat Stage IV fuel will be sold and registered across the country after April 1, 2020, the Supreme Court said in its order.

 
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 11:22 am

tags #Auto #Current Affairs #India #Supreme Court #Technology

