Supreme Court says issue concerning freebies is important, requires debate

The Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court has decided to continue the hearing petition seeking to stop politicians from promising freebies during elections. The hearing of the case will continue tomorrow.

The apex court noted that the issue concerning freebies is complex and there's a need to draw a distinction between welfare schemes and other promises that are made by parties before elections.

The Chief Justice of India also noted that he is running out of time as his tenure is ending on August 26 later this month. The apex court observed that the issue of freebies may be put before Parliament

(This is a developing story please check this space for further updates)