English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Supreme Court says issue concerning freebies is important, requires debate

    The Supreme Court has addressed the complexity of the freebies case and mentioned that there's a need to draw a line between welfare schemes and other electoral promises by contesting parties.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 23, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST
    The Supreme Court of India.

    The Supreme Court of India.

    The Supreme Court has decided to continue the hearing petition seeking to stop politicians from promising freebies during elections. The hearing of the case will continue tomorrow.

    The apex court noted that the issue concerning freebies is complex and there's a need to draw a distinction between welfare schemes and other promises that are made by parties before elections.

    The Chief Justice of India also noted that he is running out of time as his tenure is ending on August 26 later this month. The apex court observed that the issue of freebies may be put before Parliament

    (This is a developing story please check this space for further updates)

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Freebies Case #Freebies Case Hearing #India
    first published: Aug 23, 2022 01:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.