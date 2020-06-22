Supreme Court reverses order, allows annual Rath Yatra at Puri's Jagannath Temple

A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and AS Bopanna had earlier said that in the interest of public health and safety of citizens, this year's Rath Yatra at Puri in Odisha can't be allowed.
The Supreme Court on June 22 allowed the historic Rath Yatra to be conducted in Puri, Odisha with certain restrictions.
This comes days after the apex court had stayed the Yatra, scheduled to begin from June 23, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chief Justice said that Lord Jagannath won't forgive us if we allow this year's Rath Yatra to go on, as such a huge gathering can't take place during the coronavirus pandemic.
