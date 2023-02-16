Supreme Court reserves order on whether pleas be referred to 7-judge bench for reconsideration of 2016 Nabam Rebia judgement

The Supreme Court on February 16 reserved its verdict on the issue whether pleas related to the June, 2022 Maharashtra political crisis triggered by the Shiv Sena's division be referred to a seven-judge bench for reconsideration of the 2016 Nabam Rebia judgement.

The 2016 judgment deals with powers of assembly speakers to deal with disqualification pleas.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud heard submissions from lawyers appearing for Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde factions.

"Heard counsel for parties. Arguments addressed only on the question of Nabam Rebia being referred to a larger bench. Orders reserved," the bench said.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi, appearing for the Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena, has sought reference of the cases to a seven-judge bench to have a re-look at the Nabam Rebia judgement. Senior advocates Harish Salve and N K Kaul, appearing for the Shinde group, opposed the reference to a larger bench. Related stories Air pollution may reduce effectiveness of antibiotics: Study Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Maharashtra Governor, also opposed any move to refer the matter to a larger bench. In 2016, a five-judge constitution bench, while deciding the Nabam Rebia case of Arunachal Pradesh, had held that the assembly speaker cannot proceed with a plea for disqualification of MLAs if a prior notice seeking removal of the speaker is pending decision in the House. The judgement had come to the rescue of the rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, now the chief minister of Maharashtra. The Thackeray faction had sought their disqualification even while a notice of the Shinde group for the removal of Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker Narhari Sitaram Zirwal, a Thackeray loyalist, was pending before the House.

