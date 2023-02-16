 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Supreme Court reserves order on whether pleas be referred to 7-judge bench for reconsideration of 2016 Nabam Rebia judgement

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud heard submissions from lawyers appearing for Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde factions.

The Supreme Court on February 16 reserved its verdict on the issue whether pleas related to the June, 2022 Maharashtra political crisis triggered by the Shiv Sena's division be referred to a seven-judge bench for reconsideration of the 2016 Nabam Rebia judgement.

The 2016 judgment deals with powers of assembly speakers to deal with disqualification pleas.

"Heard counsel for parties. Arguments addressed only on the question of Nabam Rebia being referred to a larger bench. Orders reserved," the bench said.