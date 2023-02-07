 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Supreme Court rejects petition challenging Victoria Gowri’s appointment as a judge of Madras High Court

S.N.Thyagarajan
Feb 07, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST

The bench observed that the collegium would have taken such materials into consideration and passing a judicial order in this regard, would amount to questioning the Collegium's wisdom.

The five judges -Justices Pankaj Mithal, Sanjay Karol, P V Sanjay Kumar, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Manoj Misra - were administered the oath during a swearing-in ceremony held in the Supreme Court premises.

The Supreme Court on February 7, refused to entertain the plea challenging the appointment of advocate L Victoria Gowri as an additional judge of the Madras High Court.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and BR Gavai observed that the challenge to her appointment is mounted on Gowri’s suitability as a judge and not on her eligibility to become the judge. Thus the bench noted that it is a subjective assessment and the court would not be able to assess this.

The Court observed that the collegium would have considered all the materials pertaining to Gowri and it would not be possible to re-examine them at this stage.

Senior Advocate Raju Ramachandran appearing for the petitioners, argued that eligibility conditions for High Court judges are laid down in Article 217 of the Constitution of India. He submitted that the Collegium’s decision making process was affected as material pertaining to Gowri, where she had made some hate speech, was not placed before it for consideration.