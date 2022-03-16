SC rejects Fortis Healthcare ex-promoter Shivinder Singh's interim bail plea

The Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on March 16 rejected the interim bail plea filed by former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh, reported NDTV.

Singh's lawyer Gopal Jain had told the court that the plea had been sought on humanitarian grounds as he had lost his uncle and his mother had had a stroke. The plea was rejected by the Supreme Court after taking note of the 'serious allegations' that have been levelled against Singh in a money laundering case and based on the chances of him being a 'flight risk'.

The Supreme Court in its order said, "Due to the serious allegations, it seems that if the petitioner is released on interim bail, he may pose to be a flight risk," and rejected the bail plea.

Appearing for the Delhi Police, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said Singh’s liabilities are worth Rs 2,400 crore. "He's a flight risk...This should not be swayed because of humanitarian grounds. There appears to be something suspicious here. Another case against him is pending before the Justice AM Khanwilkar-led bench," NDTV quoted Mehta as saying.

Justice MR Shah also pointed out that even the last time he had sought a plea on grounds of someone's death.

The former Fortis Healthcare promoter had moved the Supreme Court after the Delhi High Court had rejected his bail plea.

Shivinder Mohan Singh faces charges in a money laundering case related to the alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL).

In August 2021, wives of former Religare promoters Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh had said that they had paid large sums of money to conmen to secure bail for their husbands. Based on the complaints filed by Aditi Singh and Japna Singh, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police had registered two separate FIRs.

In 2019, the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing filed a case against Singh for alleged cheating, criminal conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust.