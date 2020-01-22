Supreme Court reinstates woman staffer who accused ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment

The woman staffer who had levelled allegations of sexual misconduct on former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi has been reinstated by the Supreme Court, The Indian Express has reported.

Sources have told the newspaper that she had joined duty and proceeded on leave, and that all her arrears have been cleared.

The woman had first joined the Supreme Court in May 2014. She had accused former CJI Ranjan Gogoi of sexual misconduct and unwelcome advances at his residence office, where she was posted. She claimed victimisation for resisting his advances and said that she was transferred and then terminated from service.

She had also claimed that her husband and brother-in-law, both working with Delhi Police, were suspended, months after she was fired from her job.

An inquiry into her claims by an In-House Committee, comprising Justices SA Bobde (incumbent CJI), Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee, had found “no substance in her allegations”.

The woman, who had withdrawn from the inquiry saying she was not allowed legal representation, said that she was disappointed with the findings of the committee.

After the controversy broke in April last year, the Supreme Court Secretary General had denied all charges calling them “absolutely false and scurrilous”.

In March 2019, an FIR was filed against the woman on charges of cheating and criminal intimidation for taking money from a man on the pretext of getting him a job in the top court. A closure report has been filed by Delhi Police in this matter and has been accepted by a Delhi court.