App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 06:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing on plea challenging govt formation in Karnataka

"People of Karnataka had voted for 104 MLAs from the BJP and somebody else became the chief minister. People have not chosen him (Kumaraswamy as CM)," the lawyer said, adding, "why should the people of Karnataka suffer".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy

The Supreme Court today refused to accord an urgent hearing to a plea which questioned government formation in Karnataka on the grounds that Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's party JD (S) had not emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections. "Sorry", a vacation bench comprising justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and Ashok Bhushan told the counsel who mentioned the matter for urgent listing.

The counsel for petitioner, who has withheld his original name in the petition for "security purposes", told the bench that people of Karnataka had voted for the BJP which had won 104 seats in the recently concluded assembly election.

"People of Karnataka had voted for 104 MLAs from the BJP and somebody else became the chief minister. People have not chosen him (Kumaraswamy as CM)," the lawyer said, adding, "why should the people of Karnataka suffer".

The Karnataka Assembly elections held on May 12 for 222 of the 224 seats had resulted in a hung assembly with the BJP getting 104 seats, the Congress winning 78 and JD(S) 37.

Initially, Governor Vajubhai Vala had invited BJP to form the government after which B S Yeddyurappa was sworn in as the Chief Minister.

Yeddyurappa had later resigned without facing the trust vote on the floor of the House.

Following his resignation, the Congress-JD (S) combine was invited to form the government and Kumaraswamy was sworn in as the chief minister.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 06:40 pm

tags #H D Kumaraswamy #Karnataka #Politics

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.