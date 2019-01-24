App
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 01:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Supreme Court refuses to stay amendments to SC/ST Act

The bench referred the matter to the Chief Justice for reconstitution of a bench which Justice U U Lalit was a part of.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Supreme Court on January 24 refused to stay the proposed amendments to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act which restored the no anticipatory bail provision for the accused.

A bench headed by Justice A K Sikri said the pending review petition filed by the Centre against the apex court's March 20, 2018 verdict and the pleas challenging the new amendments made in the SC/ST verdict will be taken up together.

The bench referred the matter to the Chief Justice for reconstitution of a bench which Justice U U Lalit was a part of.

Justice Lalit was part of a bench which had passed the March 20, 2018 verdict, taking note of the rampant misuse of the stringent SC/ST Act against government servants and held that there shall be no immediate arrest on any complaint filed under the law.
