Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 07:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Supreme Court reconstitutes 5-member Constitution Bench to hear Ayodhya land dispute

The bench was re-constituted as Justice U U Lalit, who was a member of the original bench had recused himself from hearing the matter.

A new five-judge Constitution Bench was constituted in the Supreme Court on Friday to hear the politically sensitive Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute in Ayodhya.

The new bench comprises Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.

Justice N V Ramana, who was in the bench which last heard the matter on January 10, is also not a member in the new bench.

Justice Bhushan is also a new member in the bench.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 07:10 pm

tags #Ayodhya land dispute #Current Affairs #India #Supreme Court

