Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 12:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Supreme Court quashes FIR against Anurag Thakur, former HP CM Prem Kumar Dhumal

A bench of Justices A K Sikri, Ashok Bhushan and Ajay Rastogi said, "we allow the appeal. FIR registered is quashed".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Supreme Court on Friday quashed an FIR against BJP MP Anurag Thakur, former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and others in a case related to alleged irregularities in granting land on lease for construction of the Dharamshala cricket stadium.

A bench of Justices A K Sikri, Ashok Bhushan and Ajay Rastogi said, "we allow the appeal. FIR registered is quashed".

Thakur, Dhumal and Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association had challenged the high court order refusing to quash the FIR registered during the then Vir Bhadra Singh government in the state.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 11:59 am

tags #Anurag Thakur #FIR #Prem Kumar Dhumal #Supreme Court

