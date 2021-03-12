Supreme Court pulls up Goa govt, says government employees can't be appointed election commissioners

File image of the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on March 12 ruled that election commissioners have to be “independent persons” and any individual employed by the state or central government cannot be appointed as an election commissioner “across the length and breadth of the country."

According to a Hindustan Times report, a bench comprising Justices Rohinton F Nariman and BR Gavai issued directives to do “complete justice” through powers granted under Articles 142 and 144 of the Constitution.

Calling it a “disturbing feature," the court expressed its displeasure at the Goa government for appointing its law secretary as the state election commissioner for conducting municipal council polls, the news report added. The law secretary was given the additional charge as the state election commissioner.

“The independence of the Election Commission cannot be compromised in a democracy. Entrusting additional charge of state election commissioner to a government official is a mockery of the Constitution,” the court held.

The top court also upheld an High Court order which had canceled elections of five municipalities in Goa for not following the legislation to reserve wards for women candidates.

Following the verdict, opposition leader and former Goa chief minister Vijai Sardesai tweeted: "The highest court of the land has crushed @DrPramodPSawant’s blatant attempt to violate our Constitution and derail Democracy; he’s brought disgrace not only to #Goa but also to his own leader @narendramodi who had bowed before the Constitution before taking office in 2019."

"The pat on the back @DrPramodPSawant expected has come as a slap on the face. @goacm is now a certified cheat. He defied the Indian #Constitution and strangled democracy; and got caught. It’s no more about resigning as @goacm, he has no moral right to remain in public life," Sardesai, the leader of the Goa Forward Party, said in another tweet.