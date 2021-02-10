MARKET NEWS

Supreme Court orders status quo on INS Viraat's dismantling

The Supreme Court's order came on a petition by a firm that offered to buy INS Viraat, which was in service with the Indian Navy for 29 years before being decommissioned in March 2017, for Rs 100 crore and convert it into a museum.

Moneycontrol News
February 10, 2021 / 04:51 PM IST




The Supreme Court on February 10 ordered status quo on the dismantling of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier 'Viraat' which was in service with the Indian Navy for nearly three decades.

The Supreme Court's order comes on a petition by a firm that offered to buy the decommissioned carrier for Rs 100 crore and convert it into a museum, reported NDTV.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notice to the Centre and others seeking their responses on the plea.

The centaur-class aircraft carrier, INS Viraat, was in service with the Indian Navy for 29 years before being decommissioned in March 2017.

The Centre had in July 2019 informed Parliament that decision to scrap Viraat was taken after due consultation with the Indian Navy.

INS Viraat was originally commissioned by the British Navy in 1959. It could carry 24 aircraft, including choppers and jets. The aircraft carrier was decommissioned in March 2017 and stripped of all equipment, including the weapon systems, communication devices, etc.

--With inputs from PTI
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Indian Navy #INS Viraat #Supreme Court
first published: Feb 10, 2021 04:51 pm

