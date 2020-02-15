App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2020 02:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Supreme Court order on AGR dues: Das says will discuss internally if any issues arise out of it

Das did not offer any specific comments about the order, which might have ramifications on banks in terms of their exposure to the financially-stressed telecom companies.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday said it will have internal discussions in case there are any issues arising out of the Supreme Court order regarding AGR dues. On Friday, the Supreme Court threatened contempt proceedings against top executives of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other telecom firms for failing to comply with its directive to pay an estimated Rs 1.47 lakh crore in past dues.

Das did not offer any specific comments about the order, which might have ramifications on banks in terms of their exposure to the financially-stressed telecom companies.

When asked about the order, Das said it would be internally deliberated upon, if at all there are issues arising out of it.

Close

On Friday, State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar said it was incumbent on telecom companies to find money and that it would be safe to presume that they would have made some arrangements for it by now.

related news

His remarks came hours after the apex court order on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues matter.

Meanwhile, addressing the media after the RBI's board meeting here, Das said that credit growth is expected to pick up in the coming months.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who also addressed the board, said the finance ministry was monitoring banks on credit flow to the agriculture sector.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 15, 2020 02:31 pm

tags #Economy #India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.